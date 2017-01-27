WSP: Driver arrested for DUI was six times the legal limit

A Shoreline, Washington man arrested Thursday night was 6 times the legal limit of intoxication, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers received a call from a citizen saying a silver Volvo was driving erratically on I-5 northbound. Trooper Shannon McKenzie was in the area and began looking for the car. She eventually found it parked in a grass area just off the shoulder.

Trooper McKenzie found the driver unresponsive with the vehicle running, in drive and his foot on the brake. Trooper McKenzie put the car into park and turned it off. The driver would not wake up so medics were called in and the driver was taken to the hospital.

Troopers were able to identify the driver as 31-year-old Neil T. Ehlers. Troopers also found open containers in the car. While at the hospital, Ehlers' blood was drawn and it showed his blood alcohol level was .480, which is 6 times the legal limit. Ehlers has 3 previous DUI convictions in another state.

Ehlers was arrested for DUI and subsequently released to Northwest Hospital due to his high blood alcohol level.