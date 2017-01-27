Spokane Valley teen accused of assaulting 10-month-old daughter - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley teen accused of assaulting 10-month-old daughter makes first court appearance; Tampering with a witness charge added

The 19-year-old man accused of assaulting his 10-month-old daughter made his first court appearance on Friday. 

Logan Rose is being charged with Assault on a Child and detectives want to add a charge of Tampering with a Witness after listening to a phone call Rose made from jail to the child's mother. 

Rose was booked into the Spokane County Jail at 6:36 a.m. on Thursday after being arrested at the hospital. Valley Hospital staff told deputies they saw Rose "violently" throw the 10-month-old girl against a hospital gurney and yell at her to "go to sleep!" Rose and the child's mother had brought the little girl in with a head injury that was later determined to be a skull fracture with inter-cranial bleeding. Rose admitted to deputies he may have "thrown her down a little harder than he should have."

The child's mother told detectives she left the 10-month old and her other child, a 3-year-old boy, with Rose while she went to the store. According to court documents, when she returned from the store, she gave the girl a bath and noticed a large "squishy" bump that ran down the left side of her head and said the bump was not there before she left for the store. Rose told her he didn't know how it got there. 

While at the hospital, the child's mother said she began to cry when she learned the little girl had a skull fracture and saw Rose pick up the girl, forcefully grab her and put her down hard on the bed. The mother said she did not feel Rose threw the girl but did not gently set her down. She told detectives she understood why the nurse who saw the incident thought it was aggressive. 

The nurse who saw the incident also told detectives Rose was yelling at hospital staff and at one point picked up the 10-month old while chasing the 3-year-old as monitor wires tightly wrapped around the 10-month-old's arm. The nurse said once Rose caught up with the 3-year-old, he pinched him, causing the child to cry. The nurse then left the room and called police to report the incident. 

In court documents released on Friday, doctors determined the little girl's head injury was caused by something that required greater force than the child slipping or falling. 

About 30 minutes after being booked into jail, Rose called the child's mother and told her he was innocent of hurting the girl 

"I don't know how long I'm going to be in here... so you better prove to them that I didn't do S*%$ wrong." Based on the phone call, detectives found probable cause to charge Rose with Tampering with a Witness. 

During his interview with detectives, 19-year-old Rose told them he had previously been arrested for stabbing someone during a fight a couple of years ago. 

Rose's bond was set at $500,000 and he is not allowed to have contact with his daughter. 

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office told KHQ the little girl was released from the ICU on Friday and is in satisfactory condition. 

    •   