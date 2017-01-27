Flu deaths increase to 114 in Washington state - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Flu deaths increase to 114 in Washington state

SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - State health officials say 114 people in Washington state have died from the flu this season, up from 76 deaths last week.
    
The Washington State Department of Health says 97 of the people who have died have been age 65 or older.
    
A child under age 10 died last week in Pierce County. Officials say the child had underlying factors.
    
The Washington State Department of Health says the majority of deaths have taken place in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.
    
Officials say influenza is currently characterized as widespread in Washington.

