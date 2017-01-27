Fourth-grader mad about school library renovation

Ryland Jacoby is what you might call a bookworm.

You can count on the fourth-grader to be thumbing through the pages of a new book just about every time you see him.

“Comedy,” he quickly answers when asked which genre he likes best.

But Friday, Ryland isn’t laughing. He's reading at the Liberty Lake Municipal Library because the school he goes to, Greenacres Elementary School, is under renovation. That includes the library.

“It’s bad for students and education,” said Jacoby. “Because of the construction we have to do it [library] in a classroom.

The schools library has been closed since the fall semester, but the school used an old room as a temporary library until Friday because of more remodeling.

Even though there aren’t any more books on those shelves, students still have access to reading.

“We have several fancy carts wheeling around to each classroom,” said Librarian Morgen Larsen. “Students still get an hour of library time per week.”

Larsen says students still have access to more than 5,000 books. Roller carts with books on them will rotate through classrooms and kids can then pick out a book to take home, or find a good read on a tablet.

Larsen says students also have full access to area libraries.

“We have to stay bendable and fluid and it is what it is,” said Larsen.

Hassle or no hassle, Jacoby hopes he can close the book on this chapter of his young life.