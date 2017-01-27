Doorbell Camera Stops Thief in His Tracks

Doorbell Camera Stops Thief in His TracksPosted: Updated:
11-year-old boy drowns in Pend Oreille River
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon while swimming in the Morton Lough boat launch area of the Pend Oreille River. Deputies received a call from a mother who said she couldn't locate her two kids she was swimming with.>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.>>
Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him. Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend.>>
Fire destroys barn at Coeur d'Alene wedding venue
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One structure was lost and two others were damaged after a fire at a wedding venue near Coeur d'Alene Tuesday afternoon. Officials on scene say the fire started in a barn at the Settlers Creek wedding venue and then spread into some nearby brush. The barn was destroyed and at least two others suffered damage, but crews from multiple districts were able to get a hand the blaze rather quickly.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 1st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 1st.>>
Jogger charged by black bear near Priest Lake
PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Fish and Game reports a jogger near Priest Lake, Idaho, was slightly injured when charged by a black bear on Monday. The injuries were minor and did not require medical attention. Philip Cooper, a Wildlife Conservation Educator with Idaho Fish and Game, said the man was about two miles in on the Kalispell-Reeder Trail.>>
August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results
SPOKANE, Wash. - August 1st, 2017 - WA Primary Election The first results are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Keep checking this story for updates and results.>>
North Idaho man critically injured after Snake River dive
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Jesse Raymond was enjoying a day out on the Snake River until something tragic happened. "We were just on the sandy beach you know laughing, playing and kind of giving the youngsters a little lecture on don't take things for granted for life and not even ten minutes later I dove into the water," said Raymond.>>
Video shows man punching Coeur d'Alene teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “I was just hoping that he would stop eventually.” What was supposed to be a fun day of playing basketball and hanging out with friends turned into a 15-year old getting beat up. The video, that’s now been viewed over a thousand times on Facebook, is hard to watch but Levi Anderson says all he was trying to do was stop a confrontation between his friends and a man.>>
Taggers target Spokane Valley church again
Hope Lutheran Church has been covered in graffiti again. This is not the first time that this church has been a target for taggers. It's now the seventh time this has happened, and Pastor Craig Wulf just wants this tagging to stop.>>
Spokane man thanks teens who saved best friend after bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - As a young man is still in the hospital after he was critically injured from trying to do a backflip off an abandoned bridge, his friends wanted to thank the strangers who stepped in to help him. Toshi Nara says he’s been friends with this man ever since they met in Spokane. So when he heard about what happened, he was of course scared for his friend.>>
Spokane Youth Sports Association is eliminating its tackle football program
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Youth Sports Association (SYSA) confirmed Tuesday that they are eliminated their tackle football program. “We still think tackle football is a great program. This is not a stand against tackle football,” said Sports Coordinator at SYSA, Glen Reser. “Tackle football is not going to be a successful program so it doesn’t make sense to keep it.”>>
AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.>>
