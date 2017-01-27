Doorbell Camera Stops Thief in His Tracks

Jodi McMahon was waiting for a delivery but what she didn't expect to see was a prowler on her property.

"I was expecting a UPS drop off of ski poles so I was expecting that to be what I would see on the video, but unfortunately I saw someone stealing my stuff outside," said McMahon.

Thanks to her doorbell camera's real-time footage, McMahon caught the thief in the act and called the police.

McMahon told KHQ that it had seemed like ten minutes before she called 911, but believes she called them almost immediately thanks to the Ring Dot Doorbell.

The body camera footage shows Spokane Police taking the prowler into custody without incident. After watching the video for the first time. Jodi could not believe what she was seeing.

"Well like it's cable show I mean it doesn't seem like its real, but it is," she said.

The body camera footage was very real, and Jodi plans on purchasing more cameras for her property.

"I plan on getting two more," Jodi said. The reason is so she can see who is at her house when she isn't home.

McMahon's advice for other Spokane residents is to have lots of security cameras to keep your home secure.

"I mean all I had was the ring doorbell that was enough to do it," she says.

McMahon says there is one important lesson she has learned from this whole ordeal.

"The community just getting back to the neighbor community has been the biggest part of this whole thing," she says.