Pence helps bring new energy to anti-abortion rally in DC - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pence helps bring new energy to anti-abortion rally in DC

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

In some ways, the March for Life in Washington was the same as it is every year.
    
Thousands of abortion opponents gathered on the National Mall on Friday, many wearing matching hats or scarves from their school or church groups, and listened to politicians calling for an end to legal abortion.
    
The difference was who was speaking and the real gains they've made in pursuing their agenda.
    
Vice President Mike Pence headlined the rally, the first time a sitting vice president has attended. White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke as well. The crowd was clearly larger and more energetic than in recent years.
    
Pence pledged that President Donald Trump will keep his promises to restrict funding for abortion and appoint an anti-abortion Supreme Court justice.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:36:39 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    >>

  • Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River

    Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:05:17 GMT

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died. 

    >>

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died. 

    >>

  • Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:27:14 GMT

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>

    LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Name released of firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Name released of firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:45:34 GMT
    Courtesy Brent's Facebook pageCourtesy Brent's Facebook page

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott have released the name of the firefighter who died Wednesday afternoon fighting the Lolo Peak fire in Montana.  29-year-old Brent M. Witham from Mentone, California died when a tree that was being cut down fell and hit him.  About 400 firefighters continue to battle the lightning-caused fire about 10 miles southwest of Lolo, Montana. At last report the fire was 

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott have released the name of the firefighter who died Wednesday afternoon fighting the Lolo Peak fire in Montana.  29-year-old Brent M. Witham from Mentone, California died when a tree that was being cut down fell and hit him.  About 400 firefighters continue to battle the lightning-caused fire about 10 miles southwest of Lolo, Montana. At last report the fire was 

    >>

  • Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:34:58 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

  • Dunkin' without the 'Donuts'? Maybe

    Dunkin' without the 'Donuts'? Maybe

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:00:07 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Dunkin' is thinking about dumping "Donuts" from its name. A new location of the chain in Pasadena, California, will be simply called Dunkin', a move that parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc. calls a test. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday that a few other stores will get the one-name treatment too. The chain wants people to think of its stores as a destination for coffee, although it will still sell 

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Dunkin' is thinking about dumping "Donuts" from its name. A new location of the chain in Pasadena, California, will be simply called Dunkin', a move that parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc. calls a test. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday that a few other stores will get the one-name treatment too. The chain wants people to think of its stores as a destination for coffee, although it will still sell 

    >>
    •   