3 people found dead inside Kitsap County home after fire

Three people have been found dead inside a home in Kitsap County and sheriff's deputies are calling the deaths homicides.



The Kitsap Sun reports that the bodies were found early Saturday by authorities responding to a report of a house fire.



Kitsap County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for a brown 2005 Ford F-150 truck with the Washington state license plate CA9383B.



The cause of death has not been determined.



No further details are immediately available.



