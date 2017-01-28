Idaho man killed in Canyon County crash with beet truck

Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash that left one man dead on State Highway 19 at Allendale Road in Canyon County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. Police say 20-year-old Ismael Fernandez, of Wilder, was headed westbound on Highway 19 in a 1997 Ford Expedition. Richard Norris, 71, of Nampa, Idaho, was headed eastbound in a semi truck carrying two trailers filled with beets. Fernandez reportedly crossed the center line and hit the side of the semi. The truck's first trailer jackknifed and the second trailer overturned on its side. Both lanes of the highway were blocked Friday, but have since been cleared up.

Fernandez was ejected from his vehicle and taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Fernandez and Norris were both wearing their seatbelts. Norris was not injured.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.