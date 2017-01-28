Hundreds participate in Spokane's Walk For Life

Hundreds participate in Spokane's Walk For LifePosted: Updated:
Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...>>
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
Firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
LOLO, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced Wednesday that a firefighter assigned to the Lolo Peak fire in Montana was killed Wednesday afternoon. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is conducting a coroner's investigation. Further details about the firefighter's death were not immediately available Wednesday pending the completion of the investigation and notification of the firefighter's family.>>
Stranger tries to break into Spokane man's home, neighbors step in to help
SPOKANE, Wash. - The sound of glass breaking would startle anyone, especially if you're home alone. That's exactly the situation one Spokane man found himself in Wednesday morning. It was an extremely frightening situation for the 77-year-old man when a stranger tried getting into his home, but neighbors in the area stepped in. For more than 40 years, Roger Best has called his quiet Shadle neighborhood home.>>
First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.>>
Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card
KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here. Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.>>
Name released of firefighter killed fighting Lolo Peak fire in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott have released the name of the firefighter who died Wednesday afternoon fighting the Lolo Peak fire in Montana. 29-year-old Brent M. Witham from Mentone, California died when a tree that was being cut down fell and hit him. About 400 firefighters continue to battle the lightning-caused fire about 10 miles southwest of Lolo, Montana. At last report the fire was>>
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
Dunkin' without the 'Donuts'? Maybe
NEW YORK (AP) - Dunkin' is thinking about dumping "Donuts" from its name. A new location of the chain in Pasadena, California, will be simply called Dunkin', a move that parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc. calls a test. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday that a few other stores will get the one-name treatment too. The chain wants people to think of its stores as a destination for coffee, although it will still sell>>
Tiny mermaid-painted shed apparently drifted 200 miles
GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) - The Coast Guard says a tiny floating dock sporting a painting of a blue-tailed mermaid is now considered a derelict vessel after it bobbed across the Gulf of Mexico. The building apparently drifted 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Florida to south of Louisiana. Petty Officer Brandon Giles says authorities are no longer trying to find the owner and won't tow it to shore. Petty Officer Travis Magee says several people>>
About 100 people gather at Hecla HQ in support of strikers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - About 100 people gathered at the headquarters of Hecla Mining Co. in support to miners who have been on strike since March. The gathering occurred Wednesday in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The Spokesman-Review says the strikers work at the Lucky Friday Mine near Mullan, Idaho. They are seeking to preserve existing work and pay rules at the mine. Hecla wants to do away with a silver premium paid to>>
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
PHOTOS: 2500 large marijuana plants removed from grow operation in Adams County
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Three people have been detained after law enforcement served a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation in Adams County. The Adams County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Moses Lake Police Department, I.N.E.T., ICE and other federal agencies served the search warrant at a home on Gering Road near Ritzville.>>
Trump hedges as military presents new Afghanistan strategy
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is withholding approval of a long-delayed Afghanistan war strategy and even mulling a radical shakeup in his national security team as he searches for a "game changer" after 16 years of indecisive conflict. In a recent Situation Room meeting that turned explosive, Trump raised the idea of firing Army Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan.>>
The Latest: Woman gets 15 months' jail in suicide text case
(AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself (all times local): 3:10 p.m.A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.>>
