Hundreds participate in Spokane's Walk For Life

Hundreds of people showed up to Spokane's Riverfront Park to participate in the Walk For Life, a peaceful march meant to show support of the pro-life movement.

Marchers gathered in Riverfront Park Saturday morning for a rally with guest speakers before taking to the streets of downtown Spokane.

Participants told us they came to the march to support life and that the walk was a peaceful and joyous occasion.

"I believe that all lives matter, even the little tiny ones that don't have a voice," said RaChelle Pederson. "There's joy at this march. There's not hate and anger. We're supporting a cause that's important."

The hundreds who marched in Spokane Saturday come after thousands marched on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Friday for the March for Life. Vice President Mike Pence headlined the D.C. rally.