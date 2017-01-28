Trump, Putin discuss cooperation on ISIS

The White House says President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin discussed a range of topics from defeating the Islamic State group to ways "to achieve more peace."



A statement Saturday said the phone conversation between the two leaders lasted one hour and "was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair."



The statement focused exclusively on security-related matters.



However, an earlier statement released by the Kremlin said Trump and Putin addressed "restoring mutually beneficial trade and economic ties between business circles of the two countries."

