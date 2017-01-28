Spokane mom shocked by 7-year-old's attempted abduction

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare come to life for one Spokane family. Friday afternoon, a mother received a terrifying voicemail from her child as he was running away from a masked man in a red snowsuit.

Sarah Howard's 7-year-old son was at a friend's home just a few houses down the road around 3 p.m. Friday. When he came home, he told her that a man chased him for three houses. She then heard the panic in his voice in the voicemail that he left on her phone.

“At first I was in disbelief,” she says.

It was a call that would chill any parent to the bone. She says he made the phone call from his Gizmo watch. It’s a gadget that helps her keep track of where he is, but he can also make phone calls from it to the people who are programmed in.

As Howard learned more about what happened, “I was shaking. I had goosebumps,” she says. “All night yesterday from the time I heard the voicemail to the time I went to sleep I was kind of like in a fog.”

Her son told her the man was dressed in a red snowsuit and a black and red mask. When Howard investigated further, she found out a neighbor saw him running, and saw a white van parked nearby with the side door open.

“What would've happened if somebody would've snatched him and that was the last thing I ever would've heard from him?” she says.

Thankfully, he made it home safe and now Howard just wants the rest of the community to be aware and hold their kids tight.

“Always end the day with hugs and kisses and I love yous,” she says. “You can't take your kids for granted. You don't know what's going to happen or when it's going to happen. Just be on the lookout.”

Howard did report this to Crime Check and an officer came out to take the report. Even though he has a Gizmo watch, Howard says she is not going to let her 7-year-old go out without an adult now after this. If you know anything or see someone matching this description, give Crime Check a call at 509-456-2233.