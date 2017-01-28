Second Harvest volunteers build 12,000 meals for students

More than 400 volunteers got together at Second Harvest food bank for a good cause.

They were building more than 12,000 food kits for food insecure students across the county. That’s because one out of four children in our area struggle with hunger. The kids will be handed out at schools on Friday for those students so they have food they can count on over the weekend.

“It’s everybody’s job to take care of our kids,” says Rona Williams, principal at Cooper Elementary. “This is just one of the events that does that. Spokane is an amazing place and we do so many things for so many people, but our kids are the reason we do so much of it.”

Williams says her school has 90 kids who benefit from the Bite 2 Go program. She says her staff is relieved to know that these students won’t go hungry over the weekend and will come back to school energized and ready for a week of learning.