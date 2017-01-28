Family of man accused of abusing child speaks out

The mother of a 10-month-old who was allegedly abused by the father is speaking out.

Logan Rose appeared in court Friday for a charge of assault on a child. Documents show hospital staff told law enforcement that Rose violently threw 10-month-old Lily on the hospital bed and yelled “Go to sleep!”

But the family says Rose would never hurt children.

Nicole Bishop says she ran an errand and left Lily in Rose’s and her mother’s care. When she went back home, she was giving her kids a bath, and that’s when she noticed a “squishy” bump on Lily’s head. She says Lily was acting like her normal self though.

“Happiest little girl, I never would’ve known that she was in any sort of pain because she wasn’t showing anything,” Bishop says.

She and Rose then took Lily to the hospital, and court documents show Lily got a CT scan to see if there was a skull fracture. Court documents show Rose grew upset while waiting for the results, and staff say they saw him forcefully throw the 10 month old on the bed.

The days that followed have been stressful for Bishop and her family. They’re asking the community not to rush to judgment.

“You can’t judge a situation you don’t know,” says Christel Pennella, Bishop’s stepmom.

They say the court docs don’t describe what happened, and that Rose has been nothing but a wonderful dad.

“He's such a family guy. If I had any, even the slightest doubt, that he did anything, I wouldn't be supporting him,” Bishop says.

It’s still difficult for Bishop to wrap her head around this, but she’s taking it one step at a time.

“Right now my kids mean more. And that's what really matters,” she says.

Rose is in jail on a $500,000 bond.