Sea-Tac Airport nation's 9th busiest

Fliers using Sea-Tac Airport at record numbers have made it the nation's ninth busiest.



The News Tribune reports that passenger volumes in 2016 - the sixth consecutive record-breaking year - boosted Sea-Tac up from 13th place, according to the Port of Seattle.



Sea-Tac saw 45.7 million passengers in 2016, an 8 percent increase.



The record growth moved Sea-Tac past Houston, Phoenix, Miami and Charlotte.

An average of 125,000 passengers per day make their way through security lines and board planes at Sea-Tac. It takes 18,500 people working at the airport to support those passengers, the port said.



International traffic increased at the airport in 2016. Asia is Sea-Tac's No. 1 international destination. Passenger traffic to the region increased 4.1 percent in 2016.

