Police say alleged Ohio burglar broke in, made self at home

Police say an Ohio burglar made himself at home in houses he broke into by cooking and showering before leaving.

Authorities in Youngstown say the 33-year-old homeless man brought his own food to cook during break-ins.



The Vindicator reports Saturday the man was charged with burglary and breaking and entering.



Police say the man was arrested after a woman arrived home from work about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and found her kitchen ransacked with food all over and her stove used.



Police reports say the woman heard running water upstairs and found a man in her shower.



