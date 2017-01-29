Tostitos breathalyzer bag creating a buzz on social media

Super Bowl Sunday is a week away and chip maker Tostitos wants to make sure you celebrate the big game responsibly with a new bag that's getting a lot of attention on social media.

Tostitos breathalyzer bag lets you know if you have had too much to drink by showing a red "Don't drink and drive" message after you breathe on the bag. Then, by using a code on the bag, you can call an Uber to get home.

Business website The Street posted a video of how it works.

Tostitos teamed up with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driver for the bag, and even if you don't get one of the fancy bags, Tostitos chips will have codes for a $10 Uber coupon valid only for Super Bowl Sunday.

Washington State Patrol recently posted about the bags on their Facebook page, saying if you have to blow on a bag of chips to figure out if you're drunk, then chances are good you probably are.

But some would argue that any reminder not to drink and drive is a good one. While the bags may be seen as unnecessary to some, at the very least, Tostitos will help you get home safely.

For more information, visit Tostitos website here: https://www.thatshowweparty.com/#uber