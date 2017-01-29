GOP office vandalism now being investigated as a hate crime

Update: One day after the headquarters of the Spokane GOP was targeted by vandals, Spokane Police say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Police say due to the words written on the office's windows, it qualifies as a hate crime.

On Sunday, Party Chairman Stephanie Cates said she had given the pen used in the vandalism to police to search for fingerprints, but no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police are investigating after the headquarters of the Spokane County Republican Party were targeted by vandals Sunday. The vandals used a pen to write "refugees welcome," and "Nazi scum" on the windows of the building. Party Chairman Stephanie Cates says that the pen used to tag the building was found at the scene, and has been handed over to police. Cates also says she believes the building was targeted in retaliation for President Donald Trump's executive order instituting a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

In a statement release Sunday, Cates said, "One should not have to fear their personal safety, nor suffer destruction of personal property, because of their political beliefs."

Cates' full statement can be read below: