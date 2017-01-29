GOP office vandalism now being investigated as a hate crime - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

GOP office vandalism now being investigated as a hate crime

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: One day after the headquarters of the Spokane GOP was targeted by vandals, Spokane Police say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Police say due to the words written on the office's windows, it qualifies as a hate crime.

On Sunday, Party Chairman Stephanie Cates said she had given the pen used in the vandalism to police to search for fingerprints, but no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police are investigating after the headquarters of the Spokane County Republican Party were targeted by vandals Sunday. The vandals used a pen to write "refugees welcome," and "Nazi scum" on the windows of the building. Party Chairman Stephanie Cates says that the pen used to tag the building was found at the scene, and has been handed over to police. Cates also says she believes the building was targeted in retaliation for President Donald Trump's executive order instituting a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

In a statement release Sunday, Cates said, "One should not have to fear their personal safety, nor suffer destruction of personal property, because of their political beliefs."

Cates' full statement can be read below:

"Sunday morning, I was alerted to an act of vandalism at our Spokane County Republican Party office that we share with the Cathy McMorris Rodgers for Congress campaign. The content of the messages and slurs appears to be in retaliation for recent actions taken by President Trump to increase security screenings on individuals coming into the U.S. from countries either torn apart by jihadist violence or under the control of hostile, jihadist governments. 

"I have filed a report with the Spokane Police Department and the instrument used to mark up our windows has been taken by the officers to check for fingerprints. 

"Acts of vandalism motivated by race or religion are classified by the police as "malicious harassment" -- and commonly known as "hate crimes". This incident brings up the issue of whether such attacks motivated by political affiliation should be included in that classification. One should not have to fear their personal safety, nor suffer destruction of personal property, because of their political beliefs."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

  • Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:26:02 GMT

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

    Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:57:56 GMT

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Update, 10:00 a.m.: Douglas County officials say Saturday that Highway 17 is now fully open. As of Saturday morning there have been no updates on  whether evacuations are still in place for the Hayes Road Fire. As we learn more, we will update this story.

    >>

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Update, 10:00 a.m.: Douglas County officials say Saturday that Highway 17 is now fully open. As of Saturday morning there have been no updates on  whether evacuations are still in place for the Hayes Road Fire. As we learn more, we will update this story.

    >>

  • Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:30:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>
    •   