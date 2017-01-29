Former Spokane bishop calls president's immigration order a 'dar - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Former Spokane bishop calls president's immigration order a 'dark moment' in history

Posted: Updated:
Archbishop Blase Cupich Archbishop Blase Cupich
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Archbishop of Chicago and former bishop of the Diocese of Spokane, Blase J. Cupich, released a statement Sunday condemning President Donald Trump's travel ban and calling it a "dark moment in U.S. history.

Archbishop Cupich's remarks come following the president's executive order barring refugees from seven Muslim-majority country from entering the United States, sparking backlash and protests nationwide at airports and elsewhere.

The Archbishop calls for hope and solidarity in his statement.

Cupich's statement can be read below:

This weekend proved to be a dark moment in U.S. history. The executive order to turn away refugees and to close our nation to those, particularly Muslims, fleeing violence, oppression and persecution is contrary to both Catholic and American values.  Have we not repeated the disastrous decisions of those in the past who turned away other people fleeing violence, leaving certain ethnicities and religions marginalized and excluded? We Catholics know that history well, for, like others, we have been on the other side of such decisions.

These actions impose a sweeping and immediate halt on migrants and refugees from several countries, people who are suffering, fleeing for their lives. Their design and implementation have been rushed, chaotic, cruel and oblivious to the realities that will produce enduring security for the United States. They have left people holding valid visas and other proper documents detained in our airports, sent back to the places some were fleeing or not allowed to board planes headed here. Only at the eleventh hour did a federal judge intervene to suspend this unjust action.

We are told this is not the “Muslim ban” that had been proposed during the presidential campaign, but these actions focus on Muslim-majority countries. They make an exception for Christians and non-Muslim minorities, but not for Muslims refugees fleeing for their lives. Ironically, this ban does not include the home country of 15 of the 19 September 11 hijackers. Yet, people from Iraq, even those who assisted our military in a destructive war, are excluded.

The United States has a long history of welcoming refugees who are fleeing for their lives and Catholic organizations have helped to resettle many families, men, women, and children, from around the globe. Many of our priests, religious and laypeople have accompanied newcomers precisely to assist them in this process. Because of our history of aiding in refugee and migrant settlement for decades, we know the very lengthy and thorough vetting process they must face before they are admitted to our country. We have seen initial fear turn into a generous willingness of local communities to accept and integrate refugees. Here in Chicago generations of migrants have found a new home. We are better for it.

The world is watching as we abandon our commitments to American values. These actions give aid and comfort to those who would destroy our way of life. They lower our estimation in the eyes of the many peoples who want to know America as a defender of human rights and religious liberty, not a nation that targets religious populations and then shuts its doors on them.

It is time to put aside fear and join together to recover who we are and what we represent to a world badly in need of hope and solidarity. “If we want security, let us give security; if we want life, let us give life; if we want opportunities, let us provide opportunities.” Pope Francis issued these challenging words to Congress in 2015, and followed with a warning that should haunt us as we come to terms with the events of the weekend: “The yardstick we use for others will be the yardstick which time will use for us.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

  • Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:34:58 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

  • East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:04:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Social media helps track down stolen bike

    Social media helps track down stolen bike

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-08-04 06:03:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops.    A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops.    A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:19:30 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd.

    >>

  • East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:04:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.  Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.  Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.  Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.  The streets around 

    >>
    •   