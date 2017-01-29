Spokane residents protest President Trump's immigration crackdown

Hundreds in Spokane took to the streets to take a stand for local refugees and immigrants following President Trump’s travel ban.

They gathered under the Lincoln statue downtown.

Everyone in the crowd had a reason why they were there.

“I have kids and my mother is an immigrant and I can't believe this is actually happening,” says Susan Webber.

She says after she heard the news, she made sure to talk to her children about the impacts of the executive order and

“It’s more just about that we always promote equality we always want to be an American that stands for the people,” she says.

Because of that chat, her son Colt decided to make a sign simply saying humans.

“He just decided to paint lots of different people in lots of different colors to represent that,” she says.

Susan says even though he might not fully understand what’s happening now, she wants him to know that she stood up for what she believed in to enact change.

“In this political climate it's important to get kids aware of what's happening because it's their world we're giving to them. It's their future for sure,” she says.

Trump tweeted on Saturday, “Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW.”