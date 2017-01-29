Spokane residents protest President Trump's immigration crackdown

Spokane residents protest President Trump's immigration crackdownPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home
East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home. Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours. Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane. Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation. The streets around>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home. Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours. Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane. Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation. The streets around>>
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal
Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...>>
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...>>
First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho
First ever locally-acquired case of West Nile Virus confirmed in N. Idaho
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The first locally-acquired human case of West Nile Virus ever reported in N. Idaho has just been confirmed by the Panhandle Health District. A Kootenai County resident over the ago of 50 tested positive for the virus. The person was hospitalized and is now recovering. “While several cases of West Nile virus are reported each summer, all previously reported human cases have been directly related to travel outside the region.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Social media helps track down stolen bike
Social media helps track down stolen bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops. A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops. A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd.>>
East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home
East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home. Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours. Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane. Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation. The streets around>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home. Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours. Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane. Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation. The streets around>>
Spokane police respond to shooting on Napa and Mission
Spokane police respond to shooting on Napa and Mission
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday, August 3rd: 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police are responding to a shooting at Napa & Mission. They say a man was shot in the leg. KHQ has a crew en route to gather more information. We will update this story when more information becomes available.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday, August 3rd: 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police are responding to a shooting at Napa & Mission. They say a man was shot in the leg. KHQ has a crew en route to gather more information. We will update this story when more information becomes available.>>
Malden wildfire turns wheat crops to ash
Malden wildfire turns wheat crops to ash
MALDEN, Wash. - 350 acres of what was once wheat grass is now just ash after a raging wild fire started Wednesday afternoon just outside the town of Malden. "These fuels today are very dry and it doesn't take much to ignite them," said Trooper Jeff Sevigney about the fire conditions. For Mallory Santanicola and her dog Micky, the sight of smoke and flames made her worry. “We saw the flames right up over the hill and I just saw big black>>
MALDEN, Wash. - 350 acres of what was once wheat grass is now just ash after a raging wild fire started Wednesday afternoon just outside the town of Malden. "These fuels today are very dry and it doesn't take much to ignite them," said Trooper Jeff Sevigney about the fire conditions. For Mallory Santanicola and her dog Micky, the sight of smoke and flames made her worry. “We saw the flames right up over the hill and I just saw big black>>
Judge won't move trial of Alabama man jailed for decade
Judge won't move trial of Alabama man jailed for decade
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A judge will not move the murder trial of an Alabama man jailed for 10 years without a trial. Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton Thursday denied a defense request to move the trial because of publicity about the case. Moulton said defense lawyers for Kharon Davis had not shown that media coverage would prevent him from receiving a fair trial in Houston County. The judge said defense lawyers could quiz people>>
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A judge will not move the murder trial of an Alabama man jailed for 10 years without a trial. Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton Thursday denied a defense request to move the trial because of publicity about the case. Moulton said defense lawyers for Kharon Davis had not shown that media coverage would prevent him from receiving a fair trial in Houston County. The judge said defense lawyers could quiz people>>
Cannabis company plans to turn desert town into pot paradise
Cannabis company plans to turn desert town into pot paradise
NIPTON, Calif. (AP) - Now that one of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton, a question remains: Will the new owners rename the place Potsylvania? American Green Inc. announced Thursday it is buying all 80 acres of the town whose current owner likes to describe it as being conveniently located in the middle of nowhere. Nipton owner Roxanne Lang says escrow hasn't closed yet.>>
NIPTON, Calif. (AP) - Now that one of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton, a question remains: Will the new owners rename the place Potsylvania? American Green Inc. announced Thursday it is buying all 80 acres of the town whose current owner likes to describe it as being conveniently located in the middle of nowhere. Nipton owner Roxanne Lang says escrow hasn't closed yet.>>
Family desperate for AC to help son
Family desperate for AC to help son
SPOKANE, Wash. - All a little three-year-old North Spokane boy wants is to be safe in his own home. Little Cameron Heredia suffers from severe seizures, made so much worse by the heat. The family had no central air conditioning in their home until "Help Me Hayley" found some heroes. "Up until November 16th of 2016, he had never had a seizure, never had anything," said Cameron's mother, Sarah. It's amazing how in one day, our entire>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - All a little three-year-old North Spokane boy wants is to be safe in his own home. Little Cameron Heredia suffers from severe seizures, made so much worse by the heat. The family had no central air conditioning in their home until "Help Me Hayley" found some heroes. "Up until November 16th of 2016, he had never had a seizure, never had anything," said Cameron's mother, Sarah. It's amazing how in one day, our entire>>
Hit and run victims prevent driver from escaping
Hit and run victims prevent driver from escaping
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating two hit and runs that happened within seconds of one another Thursday afternoon. Police say a driver hit two cars, then tried to take off. The victims trapped him in his vehicle so he wouldn't take off before police got there. The man was arrested and charged with two counts of hit and run.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating two hit and runs that happened within seconds of one another Thursday afternoon. Police say a driver hit two cars, then tried to take off. The victims trapped him in his vehicle so he wouldn't take off before police got there. The man was arrested and charged with two counts of hit and run.>>
Officials identify murder suspect who killed self
Officials identify murder suspect who killed self
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Ravalli County officials have identified a murder suspect who killed himself as police approached his vehicle in Missoula last week. Sheriff Steve Holton says 32-year-old Christopher Ray Phillips shot himself in the head during a traffic stop early on July 26. Phillips was being sought in the shooting death of 45-year-old Cassandra Dean Morrison of Butte. Her body was found on the side of the road in Jefferson City>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Ravalli County officials have identified a murder suspect who killed himself as police approached his vehicle in Missoula last week. Sheriff Steve Holton says 32-year-old Christopher Ray Phillips shot himself in the head during a traffic stop early on July 26. Phillips was being sought in the shooting death of 45-year-old Cassandra Dean Morrison of Butte. Her body was found on the side of the road in Jefferson City>>