Washington state sues Trump over immigration order

Washington state sues Trump over immigration orderPosted: Updated:
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?
Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.>>
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary.>>
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died.>>
Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered
BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Update, 10:00 a.m.: Douglas County officials say Saturday that Highway 17 is now fully open. As of Saturday morning there have been no updates on whether evacuations are still in place for the Hayes Road Fire. As we learn more, we will update this story.>>
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th.>>
Good deed earns pizza payout
It takes a lot to interrupt a teenage boy's quest for food, but when something does, it's most likely a big deal. That was certainly the case in New Hartford, New York earlier this week. "We were going to Pizza Boys for the dollar pizza slice," says 14-year-old Vinny Chapman. "We heard a man calling for help and he's laying in his driveway, like hurt on the ground." "He told us that he fell and couldn't get up," adds Austin Lince.>>
Settlers Creek barn rebuilding from the ashes
Dramatic cell phone video shows the historic barn at Settlers Creek burning. “We still feel the same way about the venue and we're going to have our wedding there,” Beth Baumann said. Baumann and her fiancé planned their wedding at Settlers Creek last March. She says they were going to have it in the barn, but that changed.>>
Teen arrested for arson after a string of brush fires in Post Falls
“We consider ourselves very lucky.” High heat, plus extremely dry conditions, equals a recipe for disaster. “We escaped what could've been a very serious brush fire which could've escalated into building fires or tree fires,” Steve Isaacson said.>>
Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?
Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.>>
Skunk in bed: Connecticut boy gets stinky wakeup
(AP) - A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed. Hamden Police say the 13-year-old was awoken in his upstairs bedroom by the skunk, which had climbed into bed with him. Police say the skunk apparently got into the home when it climbed through a hole in a trash can and a resident brought the can inside.>>
PHOTOS: Fire at Greentree Apartments in Browne's Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a Browne's Addition apartment complex Friday afternoon. When crews arrived at the Greentree Apartments there was heavy smoke coming from the building and the incident commander upgraded the call to a 2nd alarm. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes and we're told everyone made it out safely.>>
