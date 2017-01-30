Spokane Police arrest suspect in connection to homicide near Northtown Mall

Spokane Police say they've arrested the man they believe is responsible for the death of Brandon Bushy, who was found dead on a sidewalk in north Spokane last week.

Major Crime Detectives were looking for a Subaru Legacy in connection to the murder of Bushy and a patrol officer spotted the one detectives were looking for early Monday morning. After following investigative leads, detectives advised officers there was probably cause to arrest 30-year-old Darrell T. Tucker for the murder of Bushy.

About three hours later, another patrol officer spotted a BMW believed to be driven by Tucker at a home near 13th and Wall, just east of Cliff Park. Officers surrounded the home and made announcements for Tucker to come out. Tucker was taken into custody just after 6:00 a.m. without incident for 2nd Degree Murder.

Detectives are processing both cars and the home for evidence, but are still asking anyone with any information on the murder to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Tucker has several previous felony convictions, according to the Spokane Police Department.