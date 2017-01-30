Washington St. issues statement supporting foreign students - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington St. issues statement supporting foreign students

Posted: Updated:
PULLMAN, Wash. -

Washington State University has issued a statement in support of international students and staff in light of the recent executive order banning entry into the U.S. by citizens of seven countries.
    
The statement issued Monday was signed by school President Kirk Schulz and Asif Chaudhry, a vice president of international programs at the Pullman-based university.
    
The statement says Washington State University shares the concerns expressed nationwide about President Donald Trump's executive order that restricts the ability of individuals from certain countries to enter the United States.
    
The statement says the school welcomes all members of the Washington State community, regardless of the country they call home.
    
The school says it is advising non-U.S. citizens and their families from the impacted countries to refrain from traveling outside the United States.

The full statement is below:

Washington State University shares the deep concerns expressed nationwide about the executive order that restricts the ability of individuals from certain countries from being able to enter or return to the United States.

Let us be absolutely clear: We welcome and support all members of the Washington State community—regardless of the country they call home. We remain unflinchingly committed to respecting the dignity of each individual—regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, national origin, gender identity or expression, religion, or sexual orientation. We will continue to foster a diverse and inclusive community, embrace civil discourse, and strive to ensure a welcoming and safe environment for all.

For decades, Washington State University has invited and welcomed faculty, staff, and students from around the globe to study, teach, and conduct research here. We are proud of that legacy. The blending of the diverse perspectives represented by our community members enriches all of us. Put simply, it improves our ability to teach, conduct research, and serve our communities worldwide in meaningful ways.

More broadly, Washington State is dedicated to providing all students with equal access to affordable higher education and to supporting their career and life goals. That unqualified support extends to our undocumented students as well, as authorized by the state.

We are carefully monitoring developments to better understand how the executive order issued Friday will impact our community. For the short term, we are advising non-U.S. citizens and their families from the impacted countries to refrain from traveling outside the United States.

Additionally, all of the University’s resources are being made available to our international students at this challenging time. Our International Programs Global Services staff  (Bryan Hall 108/509-335-4508), in particular, is prepared to listen to concerns, provide assistance, share the latest information, and refer you to other resources if the need arises.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

  • Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:26:02 GMT

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

    Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:57:56 GMT

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Update, 10:00 a.m.: Douglas County officials say Saturday that Highway 17 is now fully open. As of Saturday morning there have been no updates on  whether evacuations are still in place for the Hayes Road Fire. As we learn more, we will update this story.

    >>

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Update, 10:00 a.m.: Douglas County officials say Saturday that Highway 17 is now fully open. As of Saturday morning there have been no updates on  whether evacuations are still in place for the Hayes Road Fire. As we learn more, we will update this story.

    >>

  • Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:30:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>
    •   