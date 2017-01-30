Bystanders help Coeur d'Alene police catch burglary suspects

Coeur d'Alene Police report two people are in custody following a string of vehicle burglaries Monday morning.

Police responded to a call around 8:45 after several reports of burglaries that had just occurred. With a possible vehicle description, Officer Gus Wessell was able to find the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Ironwood Drive. When Officer Wessell attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Dwight Higgins, sped away. The SUV Higgins was driving drove over the guardrail as he was trying to turn onto the westbound I-90 onramp at exit 11. After sliding down an embankment, the SUV got stuck in the snow.

Both Higgins and his passenger, identified as Victoria V Calloway, ditched the vehicle and took off on foot. Higgins ran to a Conoco gas station and tried to break the window of an occupied car to get inside. Two people witnessed what was happening and were able to hold Higgins until law enforcement arrived on the scene. Calloway was also found at a gas station and both Higgins and Calloway were taken to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department

After being interviewed, both Higgins and Calloway were arrested and booked into jail. The 22-year-old Higgins was booked for three counts of burglary, robbery, eluding and leaving the scene of an accident. 22-year-old Calloway was booked for three counts of burglary and criminal conspiracy.