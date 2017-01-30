Refugee from Iraq supports President Trump’s travel ban

Arwa Burke isn’t an American citizen yet, but she doesn’t need to be to show you how much she loves this country.

“I came to the U.S. because it’s not safe in Iraq,” said Arwa. “Because there is no love.”

Her car’s bumper is covered in patriotic stickers. It sits in a driveway underneath an American flag.

“Americans believe in love, and forgiveness,” she said. “Unconditional love.”

It's a lifestyle Arwa is still getting used to.

Arwa came to Spokane as a refugee in 2013 after years of oppression in Iraq and Jordan.

She says being a woman in a Muslim country was always difficult, but when she converted to Christianity she feared for her life.

“The penalty was death or losing the right as a mother,” she said.

For fear of her daughter’s safety, Arwa applied to be a refugee.

“The moment that I became a mother I felt responsible of the future of this human being,” she said.

Since leaving the Middle East, Arwa hasn't looked back.

KHQ asked her if she, a refugee, supported President Donald Trump’s travel ban?

She said yes.

“I agree with Trump,” she answered. “If we want to help them [Middle East], I am the first one to go to the Middle East to help them and build and train. We just need America to make that place peaceful.”