Spokane Valley couple left in limbo due to frozen pipes

Frozen pipes have left a Spokane Valley couple in limbo. At this point, the couple can’t get water into their home how they normally did.

Instead, they’ve been using a garden hose from their neighbor’s house to do daily chores, and even shower.

“If that hose freezes then we’re out of water again,” says Duke Vierth.

Duke and Rita have been dealing with this situation for the past two weeks.

“They say that the cold weather, frost went down, froze it maybe, maybe not,” Duke says.

The problem is they can’t get to the pipe that’s troubling them.

“I don’t know if it’s under the road, if it’s under the sidewalk,” he says.

Duke’s made phone calls and everyone tells him the pipe is his to fix. But he says it’s not possible.

“I’m 80 years old now. I’m not physically able because I’m paraplegic and we’ve had some financial issues that have emptied out our savings account,” he says.

So now, he’s just playing the waiting game.

“That’s what they tell me - springtime will take care of it,” he says.

SNAP does have a Home Repair Program that helps low-income families make home repairs. https://www.snapwa.org/services-we-provide/i-need-help-with-housing/my-house-needs-home-repair/