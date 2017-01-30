Spokane Valley veteran says he fears for our country, hangs flag - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley veteran says he fears for our country, hangs flag upside down

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

A local veteran is heartbroken over the current state of our country. He said he is lowering his beloved American flag outside his Spokane County home, and displaying it upside down to make a statement that things need to improve.

"I served 20 plus years of my life," Air Force veteran Lamont Worden said. "I’m a patriot."

Worden has flags and other awards and metals from his time serving all over his home. His favorite is always anything that shows the American flag.

"This was given to me when I retired," he said while showing one of them.

Worden said there's nothing he loves more. In fact, when he met Princess Diana, he gave her an American flag. To him, it's the best offering that can ever be made. That's why he said what he did over the weekend was so devastating.

"I love the flag," he said. "I love America, but I’m just heartbroken. I'm very upset about what's happening in our country."

Worden said he was shaking as he turned the flag upside down. He said the display was one of the most difficult things he's ever done in his life. He said this is his way of showing support for the various airport rallies throughout our country over the weekend.

"The flag should never be displayed like this unless there is dire distress or extreme danger to life or property," he said.  "Well, that's what I see with this ban on Muslims."

Worden said he's hopeful the bold gesture will generate conversations and possibly even change.

"I fear for America," he said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

  • Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:26:02 GMT

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

    Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:57:56 GMT

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Update, 10:00 a.m.: Douglas County officials say Saturday that Highway 17 is now fully open. As of Saturday morning there have been no updates on  whether evacuations are still in place for the Hayes Road Fire. As we learn more, we will update this story.

    >>

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Update, 10:00 a.m.: Douglas County officials say Saturday that Highway 17 is now fully open. As of Saturday morning there have been no updates on  whether evacuations are still in place for the Hayes Road Fire. As we learn more, we will update this story.

    >>

  • Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 16:30:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

    >>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>
    •   