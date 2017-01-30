Spokane Valley veteran says he fears for our country, hangs flag upside down

A local veteran is heartbroken over the current state of our country. He said he is lowering his beloved American flag outside his Spokane County home, and displaying it upside down to make a statement that things need to improve.

"I served 20 plus years of my life," Air Force veteran Lamont Worden said. "I’m a patriot."

Worden has flags and other awards and metals from his time serving all over his home. His favorite is always anything that shows the American flag.

"This was given to me when I retired," he said while showing one of them.

Worden said there's nothing he loves more. In fact, when he met Princess Diana, he gave her an American flag. To him, it's the best offering that can ever be made. That's why he said what he did over the weekend was so devastating.

"I love the flag," he said. "I love America, but I’m just heartbroken. I'm very upset about what's happening in our country."

Worden said he was shaking as he turned the flag upside down. He said the display was one of the most difficult things he's ever done in his life. He said this is his way of showing support for the various airport rallies throughout our country over the weekend.

"The flag should never be displayed like this unless there is dire distress or extreme danger to life or property," he said. "Well, that's what I see with this ban on Muslims."

Worden said he's hopeful the bold gesture will generate conversations and possibly even change.

"I fear for America," he said.