Idaho moose crashes through window well, gets stuck in basement

A moose in Hailey, Idaho, dropped in on an unsuspecting family over the weekend.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Magic Valley reports a cow moose crashed through a house's window well and got stuck in the basement. With assistance from Blaine County deputies and officers from Hailey and Bellevue, Senior Conservation officer Alex Head attempted to herd the moose up the stairs and out the front door.

The moose wasn't having it, according to the fish and game officials. The cow moose charged the officers several times. Wildlife Manager Daryl Meints was called at 3 a.m. Sunday morning to bring drugs to help sedate the moose.

The moose was sedated, and deputies and wildlife officials worked together to carry the moose up the stairs and out the front door of the home.

The Department of Fish and Game says the moose woke up in the snow-covered street, groggy, confused, but free.

Coincidentally, this isn't the first time something like this has happened in the area. Last year, the same thing happened with a cow elk that got trapped in a basement.