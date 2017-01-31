Packed City Council adopts ordinance prohibiting religious registry in Spokane

Throughout President Trump's campaign he tossed around the idea of a Muslim registry. On Monday night that topic packed The Spokane City Council chambers to discuss whether the city would listen if the federal government requires one in the future.

The council voted 7-0 in favor of an ordinance that would prevent Spokane from ever having a registry. That decision came after four and a half hours of public comment. Hundreds of people filled the council chambers to show their support of what Council President Ben Stuckart is calling an emergency ordinance.

The ordinance means city employees would not be allowed to comply with federal orders to create a registry of people based on religious beliefs. People stood in unity while people shared their opinions, but when some speakers expressed opposition to the ordinance, crowd members could be seen turning their backs to the speaker.

Stuckart said he wanted to bring the ordinance before the council in the wake of the recent executive actions taken by President Trump during his time in office. The ordinance was supposed to be voted on next month, but Stuckart said he wanted to send a message saying the city wouldn't participate if requested to start a registry.