4 in Kitsap County victims of quadruple murder

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say three people found dead in a burning Kitsap County home and another found dead in a burned-out truck were all victims of a quadruple murder.



The Kitsap Sun reports (https://goo.gl/2aYNMq ) that the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has identified the three found in the home Friday as 37-year-old Christale Lynn Careaga and two 16-year-old boys, Hunter E. Schaap and Johnathon F. Higgins.



The person found dead in the truck in nearby Mason County has not been identified, but the truck belonged to 43-year-old John Derek Careaga, who also owned the burned home. Investigators have been searching for him.



The county fire marshal announced Monday that the fires at the home and in the truck had been deliberately set.



Authorities responded to the home on Friday after receiving a 911 call saying that violence had occurred there.



Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

