Lengthy standoff near Airway Heights ends with arrest

A lengthy standoff involving U.S. Marshals and the Spokane SWAT team members near Airway Heights ended in the arrest of a wanted felon Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began Tuesday morning around 9:20 a.m. When Spokane County deputies were called to assist Washington State DOC officers and U.S. Marshals as they attempted to arrest 35-year-old Timmothy J. LaFontaine who was wanted for a felon department of corrections warrant and has a substantial criminal history. LaFontaine was believed to be hiding in a house on Craig Road.

After several commands for LaFontaine to surrender went unanswered, the SWAT team and members of the hostage negotiation team were called to assist due to LaFontaine's previous history of being armed and violent.

A search warrant was obtained for the property and after continued commands to surrender went unanswered, SWAT Team members, assisted by a Sheriff’s Office K9 Khan, began slowly and methodically searching the location.

At around 3:40 p.m., LaFontaine was found hiding in an attic and successfully taken into custody and booked into Spokane County Jail.