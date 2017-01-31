CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Citizens detain suspected carjacker in Coeur d'Alene

Coeur d'Alene Police say they arrested two people from Florida Monday following a wild crime spree involving vehicle burglaries, a high-speed pursuit and an attempted carjacking that was thwarted by two alert citizens.

Officers first received a call about a couple of cars that had been burglarized Monday morning. With a suspect vehicle description, one officer found the car near Northwest Blvd. and W. Ironwood Drive. When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver, identified as 22-year-old Dwight Higgins of Fort Lauderdale, drove away at a high-rate of speed.

Police say Higgins eventually drove over a guardrail while trying to get on I-90, and became stuck in the snow. Higgins and his passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Calloway, of North Lauderdale, Florida, ran from the SUV.

Officers say Higgins ran to an occupied car parked at a nearby Conoco gas station and broke the window trying to get in. Police say two citizens noticed what was going on and were able to detain Higgins until pursuing officers arrived. Jared Jackson was sitting in his car at the time with his dashboard camera running, noticed what was happening and caught the incident on camera.

Higgins was booked for three counts of Burglary, Robbery, Eluding and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Calloway was booked for three counts of Burglary and Criminal Conspiracy.