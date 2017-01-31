Spokane Regional Health District: 4 flu deaths in Spokane County

KHQMD - presented by Rockwood Clinic and Deaconess Medical Center - Your Health, Right Now

The Spokane Regional Health District says of the 114 influenza deaths in Washington State this season, four have happened in Spokane County.

168 people have been hospitalized with the flu in Spokane County this season. The SRHD defines the flu season as early October through the end of May. Additionally, the SRHD says two cases of pertussis were reported in January in Spokane County, which is down from three cases in December.

