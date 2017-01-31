Libby woman's death being investigated as homicide

The death of a Libby woman last October is being investigated as a homicide.



The Lincoln County sheriff's office said Tuesday that 53-year-old Tami Sunell died of strangulation. She was found dead at a residence in the Libby area on Oct. 18.



Undersheriff Brandon Huff says circumstances at the state crime lab led Sunell's autopsy to be "significantly delayed."



Anyone with information about Sunell's death is asked to call the Lincoln County sheriff's office at 406-293-4112.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)