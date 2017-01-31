Mad Minute Stories from Tuesday, January 31st

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey couple made several 911 calls about false incidents at their home as part of a plan to evade credit card debt.

Mount Laurel police say the calls targeting 41-year-old Kevin Clark and 40-year-old Michelle Wolf came from a cellphone that didn't have any subscriber information associated with it. The calls had become more serious in recent days, with a caller reporting fires, pipe bombs and burglaries.

Authorities say Wolf has an "extreme" amount of credit card debt. So the pair allegedly sought to convince authorities that her identity had been stolen so the debt would be eliminated.

Clark faces several counts, including of making terroristic threats and creating false public alarm. Wolf was charged with conspiracy to commit the same crimes.

It's not known if either Wolf or Clark have retained attorneys.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - A cat named Gumbo is doing fine after stowing away in a minivan's engine compartment during a New York City family's upstate getaway.

The head of the Warren County SPCA tells The Post-Star of Glens Falls the family discovered the cat after arriving at The Great Escape Lodge in Queensbury Monday night.

The 10-year-old tabby was removed from under the engine hoses after surviving the 225-mile journey on a cold, snowy night virtually unscathed.

After the SPCA posted the story on Facebook, a New York City man identified the cat as his. Gumbo is believed to have escaped from a cat carrier in Brooklyn's Manhattan Beach section during a trip to the vet on Jan. 14.

The owners were headed upstate later Friday to retrieve their pet.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles man with a lust for lingerie was sentenced Friday to more than two years in prison for a string of panty raids, prosecutors said.

Police dubbed Carlos Oliva the "panty bandit" for a dozen burglaries that stripped lingerie shops of more than $10,000 in merchandise.

Oliva, 35, was busted trying to break into a shop in September.

He pleaded no contest earlier this month to three felony counts of commercial burglary. He also agreed to pay restitution for nine additional burglaries and attempted break-ins.

Between January and September last year, Oliva targeted lingerie stores in the West San Fernando Valley to snatch adult videos and undies, prosecutors said.

He repeatedly ripped off some of the same stores and at times burglarized several businesses the same day.

There was no answer Friday afternoon at a phone number listed for Oliva in public records. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A shipment of thousands of gallons of whiskey is making its way from Kentucky to Louisiana the old fashioned way: By barge.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that about 150 barrels of whiskey are making the two-week journey down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers to the Cane Land Distilling Co. of Baton Rouge.

The whiskey sourced from an undisclosed Tennessee distillery has been stored at the O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro since September. It was loaded onto a barge at the Owensboro Riverport Authority on Friday.

Cane Land's president, Walter Tharp, said once the 5-year-old whiskey arrives in Louisiana, it will be transferred to French cognac barrels for finishing. The product will then go on sale this spring under the name Original Mississippi Floated Whisky.

"Many distilleries outsource their spirits and create wild tales of their origins," Tharp said in a release. "We wanted to be completely transparent while paying tribute to the historic path in which spirits were once transported as far back as the 1800s."

Jonny Ver Planck, Cane Land's head distiller, said the transportation method will affect the taste of whiskey.

"The spirit should gain additional character from the rocking motion of the river on its journey south," he said.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -- A ferret is recovering after being fitted with a pacemaker during a rare surgery at Kansas State University.

The 4-year-old ferret, named Zelda, is owned by Carl Hobi of Olathe, who took her to the Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan, Kansas, after Christmas. Zelda had a third-degree block in her heart, which caused a low heartbeat and a lack of energy.

The university said tests determined Zelda was a good candidate for a pacemaker, although it had to be special ordered because of her veins' small size.

The university says Zelda was released two days after the surgery and should enjoy a normal ferret lifespan, which the school's veterinary college says generally is about 10 years.

It was the first time the center implanted a pacemaker in a ferret.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- A police report says a prominent Florida pastor was forced to run out of a house naked after a woman's husband came home to find him having sex with his wife.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports police documents show a woman's husband found her in bed with Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons in the middle of the afternoon on Jan. 17. The woman told police that her husband yelled that he was going to kill Simmons, who fled the apartment naked and hid behind a nearby fence. The husband took the pastor's clothes, wallet and car keys and later agreed to return the items following negotiations with police.

Video posted online shows Simmons asking for forgiveness from his congregation at Tallahassee's Jacob Chapel, saying "you cannot defend sin."

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) -- The discovery of a hummingbird's nest with an egg inside is stalling upgrades on a San Francisco Bay Area bridge.

KCBS reports Tuesday that the backhoes are waiting and the safety barriers are ready. But work on a key part of the $70 million Richmond-San Rafael Bridge's upgrade project has been put on hold.

Hummingbirds are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

So now it's all up to the bird.

Randy Rentschler with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission says the discovery could set the project back a few weeks.

Planned work includes a path on the upper deck that will enable bike riders to get across in both directions. Plans call for a third traffic lane on the lower deck to ease congestion for drivers heading eastbound.

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) _ Authorities say a Maryland man threw a friend's valuable coin collection into a pond because he felt guilty about stealing it.

Citing court records, the Daily Times of Salisbury reports that 39-year-old Joshua Jeffrey Lehman of Pittsville was cat-sitting for his friend last month when he stole the friend's coin collection, which was worth almost $7,000.

When the friend returned to her Salisbury home, she discovered that the home was ransacked and the collection was missing.

Deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say Lehman admitted Wednesday to selling off a few of the coins in a Wal-Mart parking lot before then throwing the rest of the coins into a pond because he felt guilty.

Lehman has been charged with theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- A young North Carolina family may have a few joint parties in their future after the couple's new baby daughter was born on the same day as both of her parents.

WTVD-TV reports London Hall was born at a Raleigh hospital on Jan. 27, giving her the same birthday as mom Lisa Lowe-Hall and dad Michael Hall.

The station reports that London was due on Jan. 26. Complications during the labor forced doctors to deliver the baby by cesarean section early on the morning of the 27th.

London is the couple's first child. Lowe-Hall calls the 6 pound, 7 ounce little girl, "the best birthday gift I think either one of us could have."

YORK, Pa. (AP) - A 65-year-old woman has been jailed on charges she bopped her neighbor over the head with a cane before stealing a purse containing $8 from the other woman at a Pennsylvania apartment complex for senior citizens.

Online court records show Patricia McKinnis remained jailed Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

York police responded to the robbery report about 5:45 p.m. Jan. 15 and say the injured woman at first thought another neighbor had attacked her. Police later found and questioned McKinnis who told investigators she "may have" assaulted the victim but didn't rob her.

Police say the York Housing Authority later found surveillance video showing McKinnis entering an elevator about the time of the incident while holding a small purse.

Online court records don't list an attorney for McKinnis.