Former psychiatric patient pleads not guilty to murder - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Former psychiatric patient pleads not guilty to murder

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Garver Anthony Garver
EVERETT, Wash. -

A man who broke out of Washington state's largest mental hospital last year has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, after he was found competent to stand trial in the 2013 torture killing of a young woman in Lake Stevens.
    
KOMO-TV reports that Anthony Garver entered the plea Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court.
    
Garver is accused of tying 20-year-old Phillipa S. Evans to a bed with electrical cords, gagging her and then stabbing her 24 times. He was sent to Western State Hospital, and an initial murder charge was dropped when doctors determined he was too mentally ill to stand trial.
    
He escaped from the hospital last April and was recaptured days later in Spokane. Last month, a competency hearing determined he had been exaggerating psychiatric symptoms to avoid prosecution, and prosecutors filed another charge last week.
    
Garver is being held in the Snohomish County jail without bail.
    
___
    
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card

    Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-08-03 12:12:13 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here.  Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here.  Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.

    >>

  • The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:47:28 GMT

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

    Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.

    >>

  • Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car

    Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car

    Saturday, August 5 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-08-05 20:55:12 GMT

    LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.

    >>

    LUTHER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car's back seat.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Crews battle house fire in Mead

    Crews battle house fire in Mead

    Saturday, August 5 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-08-06 03:01:51 GMT

    MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to a house fire in Mead Saturday evening. Responding fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home and upgraded the call to a second alarm, which allowed for additional resources to fight the fire. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Winfield Court, near E. Day Mount Spokane Road and Yale Road in Mead.

    >>

    MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to a house fire in Mead Saturday evening. Responding fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home and upgraded the call to a second alarm, which allowed for additional resources to fight the fire. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Winfield Court, near E. Day Mount Spokane Road and Yale Road in Mead.

    >>

  • Fire crews continue to make progress on Hayes Road fire in Douglas County

    Fire crews continue to make progress on Hayes Road fire in Douglas County

    Saturday, August 5 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-08-06 01:32:03 GMT

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. -  Update, 6:30 p.m.: Fire crews continue to make progress on the Hayes Road Fire in Douglas County. At last report the fire was 3,000 acres and 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. All evacuations in the area have been reduced to level 1. That means those in the area should be ready for potential evacuation and aware of the fire activity in the area.

    >>

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. -  Update, 6:30 p.m.: Fire crews continue to make progress on the Hayes Road Fire in Douglas County. At last report the fire was 3,000 acres and 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. All evacuations in the area have been reduced to level 1. That means those in the area should be ready for potential evacuation and aware of the fire activity in the area.

    >>

  • Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units

    Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units

    Saturday, August 5 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-08-06 01:22:00 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.

    >>
    •   