Sheriff's office asking help identifying man suspected of using stolen credit cards

Sheriff's office asking help identifying man suspected of using stolen credit cards


SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

A Spokane County Sheriff's Investigative Task Force Detective is asking for the public's help identifying a man believed to have used stolen credit cards taken in a vehicle prowling earlier this month.

On January 20, a victim reported someone broke into her car and stole her purse between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. while she was hiking near Stevens Creek Trailhead in South Spokane County. The victim's purse had several credit cards, ID and other personal items. The victim believe the suspect or suspects was able to get into her car by reaching through a window that wasn't completely rolled up. She also reported someone attempted to use her credit cards at Walmart, located at 15727 E. Broadway, after they were stolen.

Pictures of the suspect were captured by store surveillance video and Detective Meyer is asking for your help to identify him. If you recognize the man in the photo, contact Detective Meyer at 509-477-3159 and reference case number 2017-10008386.

    •   