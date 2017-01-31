Spokane Valley railroad employee killed in train accident

A spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad reports a man was killed Tuesday morning in a train accident at the Wallula, Wash. rail yard in Walla Walla County.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. Union Pacific reports the accident happened during switching operations inside the facility, but other details were not immediately available.

The employee killed has been identified as John Paul Schneider. The spokesperson says Schneider was killed instantly.

The cause of the crash is still unclear and the death remains under investigation.