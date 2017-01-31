Man convicted of killing 3 people in head-on crash gets 7 years in prison

A man was sentenced to 7 years in prison Tuesday for crashing head-on into a minivan carrying a Spokane father and his two young daughters outside of Athol in 2015.

Ryan Turner pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide in 2016.

State prosecutors say troopers found empty beer bottles after the crash and upon entering the hospital, Turner's blood alcohol content was roughly three times the legal limit.

Troopers say Turner was driving northbound in the southbound lane on U.S. 95 just south of Athol when he collided head on with Mathew-Michael T. Baroni. In the car with Baroni was his 8-year-old daughter Madilyn and his 6-year-old daughter Molly, all three were killed.

A close friend and neighbor of the Baroni family, Gwen McCartney, told KHQ at the time of the crash that Michael was a wonderful human being and a wonderful father.

A Kootenai County judge handed down the 7-year sentence in court Tuesday.