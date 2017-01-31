Eastern Washington students, teachers hold immigration rally on campus

Students and professors came together for an immigration rally at Eastern Washington University in Cheney on Tuesday.

Professor Majid Sharifi, an Iran native and American citizen, spoke at the rally, expressing his concerns about President Trump's executive order on immigration. "It is discriminatory, it is ineffective, and it is rhetoric that is a gift to terrorist groups like ISIS, Al Qaeda, and the radical Sunni-Wahhabi Muslims that do not like democracy," said Sharifi.

Iran is one of the seven countries listed by the Trump administration as a country of concern, and Professor Sharifi feels for those refugees who are now stuck because of the temporary travel freeze "Well, I feel, obviously, empathy for their situation. Especially the sudden order and the chaos it created."

Freshman Conner Womack attended the rally at Eastern Washington to hear concerns from fellow students. "I am glad to see that we can get out as a community and discuss it in an open manner rather than protest like we've seen in Portland which just turns to violence," said Womack.

Unlike Professor Sharifi, Womack does agree with President Trump that there should be more time to properly vet people coming into the United States, "I generally agree that there should be some sort of time to vet people coming from these countries... it's been brought up at the rally that these countries are failed states, so we don't have a lot of access to information about the people coming in."

While the President's executive order title says "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," Sharifi doesn't believe that this was about protecting America from terrorism. "if it was about security, I don't think anybody would protest. Nobody is against securing the lives and property of citizens against terrorism," said Sharifi.