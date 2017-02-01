Thief leaves apology note inside recovered car

Saturday afternoon Billi Jo Boren's car disappeared from in front of her family's Mead-area home.

"I couldn't believe it," she said.

Then, early Tuesday morning, deputies were able to recover her Subaru and Billi Jo was able to get her car back, picking it up from the impound lot. The wheels had been painted, the steering column damaged, and inside drug paraphernalia, ammunition, clothes and electronics were found. All of which appeared to be stolen.

But it was what was above the driver's side visor that stunned Billi Jo.

"Sorry for taking it. I'm in a bad lifestyle and needed to get away. I was cold and hungry. I am truly sorry. No Name."

A note, apparently written by the contrite car thief.

"They must have a good heart in there somewhere and they just can't get out of what they're in, I guess. I thought it was a good gesture, but it doesn't really change anything," said Billi Jo.

On Tuesday morning Jonathan Cantu was booked into the Spokane County Jail on multiple charges including the theft of the car. The sheriff's office describes him as a prolific thief. Billi Jo just hopes this is a wake up call and he's able to turn his life around.

"It's obviously not their first and not their last," she said. "You can tell there's a little bit of remorse there, so I hope they get better soon."