Trump: Travel restriction "is about keeping bad people out"

Trump: Travel restriction "is about keeping bad people out"

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
    
8:10 a.m.
    
Call it what you want, says President Donald Trump, but his executive order to restrict travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries to enter the U.S. is about keeping "bad people" out.
    
"Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN," Trump tweeted Wednesday, extending the debate over whether    last week's order is a "ban" or not.
    
He says, "Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!"
    
Trump referred to it as a "ban" in a tweet Tuesday defending the decision not to provide advance notice to travelers.
    
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has said the order was "not a travel ban" but a "temporary pause that allows us to better review the existing refugee and visa-vetting system." White House press secretary Sean Spicer has also said it's not a ban.
    
__
    
7 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer's flair, to the Supreme Court, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America's legal landscape for decades to come.
    
At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter-century. He's known on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for clear, colloquial writing, advocacy for court review of government regulations, defense of religious freedom and skepticism toward law enforcement.
    
Gorsuch makes the rounds Wednesday on Capitol Hill, meeting first with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
    
.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no 

  Update: Police find missing Ritzville man

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - Police in Ritzville are searching for a missing 78-year-old man after he was reported missing by his wife Wednesday. Police say Thomas Eugene Kelly never made it to work just east of Ritzville. He has no known medical conditions. He has family in Idaho and lived in Kahlotus, Washington up until about a month ago. Kelly previously served in the National Guard. He is believed to be 6'1, weigh 162lbs, and have white hair and hazel eyes.

  Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds: How will healthcare bill affect pre-existing medical conditions?

    WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy. And there's little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives. The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.

  Spokane Police searching for missing boy

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy.  Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.  Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.

  BLOOMSDAY 2016: Finisher shirts from 1977-2016

    Friday, May 5 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-05-05 20:39:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With the 41st running of Spokane's Bloomsday this weekend, we are taking a look back at the coveted reward for all of those who've ever finished the race. The Bloomsday Finisher shirt.

  Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley.  Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR. 

