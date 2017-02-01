Jenna Bush Hager uses dad's post-9/11 words over Trump order

Jenna Bush Hager uses dad's post-9/11 words over Trump orderPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
Update: Police find missing Ritzville man
Update: Police find missing Ritzville man
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Police in Ritzville are searching for a missing 78-year-old man after he was reported missing by his wife Wednesday. Police say Thomas Eugene Kelly never made it to work just east of Ritzville. He has no known medical conditions. He has family in Idaho and lived in Kahlotus, Washington up until about a month ago. Kelly previously served in the National Guard. He is believed to be 6'1, weigh 162lbs, and have white hair and hazel eyes.>>
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Police in Ritzville are searching for a missing 78-year-old man after he was reported missing by his wife Wednesday. Police say Thomas Eugene Kelly never made it to work just east of Ritzville. He has no known medical conditions. He has family in Idaho and lived in Kahlotus, Washington up until about a month ago. Kelly previously served in the National Guard. He is believed to be 6'1, weigh 162lbs, and have white hair and hazel eyes.>>
Severe thunderstorm watch in parts of WA
Severe thunderstorm watch in parts of WA
A severe thunderstorm watch has been put into effect for the following locations: Benton County Chelan County Clark County Cowlitz County Douglas County Grant County Kittitas County Klickitat County Lewis County Pierce County Skamania County Thurston County Yakima County>>
A severe thunderstorm watch has been put into effect for the following locations: Benton County Chelan County Clark County Cowlitz County Douglas County Grant County Kittitas County Klickitat County Lewis County Pierce County Skamania County Thurston County Yakima County>>
Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds: How will healthcare bill affect pre-existing medical conditions?
Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds: How will healthcare bill affect pre-existing medical conditions?
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy. And there's little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives. The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy. And there's little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives. The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.>>
PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips on wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips on wanted fugitives
Do you recognize these people? Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. They need your help locating the following wanted fugitives who are avoiding police: Kalani Colon is a 32-year-old man wanted for DOC Escape from Community Custody and Misdemeanor Making a False Statement. He is 5'9, 185 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Brenna Shove is a 27-year-old woman who is wanted for DOC Esc...>>
Do you recognize these people? Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. They need your help locating the following wanted fugitives who are avoiding police: Kalani Colon is a 32-year-old man wanted for DOC Escape from Community Custody and Misdemeanor Making a False Statement. He is 5'9, 185 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. Brenna Shove is a 27-year-old woman who is wanted for DOC Esc...>>
WSU launches investigation into racist video
WSU launches investigation into racist video
PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon. The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU. "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon. The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU. "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
3D Mammography significantly increasing detection of breast cancer (sponsored)
3D Mammography significantly increasing detection of breast cancer (sponsored)
A recent study reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 3D mammography reveals significantly more invasive cancers than a traditional mammogram.>>
A recent study reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 3D mammography reveals significantly more invasive cancers than a traditional, 2D mammogram.>>
Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds: How will healthcare bill affect pre-existing medical conditions?
Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds: How will healthcare bill affect pre-existing medical conditions?
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy. And there's little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives. The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy. And there's little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives. The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.>>
Severe thunderstorm watch in parts of WA
Severe thunderstorm watch in parts of WA
A severe thunderstorm watch has been put into effect for the following locations: Benton County Chelan County Clark County Cowlitz County Douglas County Grant County Kittitas County Klickitat County Lewis County Pierce County Skamania County Thurston County Yakima County>>
A severe thunderstorm watch has been put into effect for the following locations: Benton County Chelan County Clark County Cowlitz County Douglas County Grant County Kittitas County Klickitat County Lewis County Pierce County Skamania County Thurston County Yakima County>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 4th
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 4th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 4th.>>
Prayers for the Fallen: Moscow, Idaho, 10 years Later
Prayers for the Fallen: Moscow, Idaho, 10 years Later
MOSCOW, Idaho - This month marks 10 years since the town of Moscow, Idaho, lost its innocence. It was May 19th, 2007, that Jason K. Hamilton opened fire at the Latah County Courthouse. More than 200 bullets later, four people were dead, three were wounded. For the first time, one of the survivors - Latah County Sheriff’s Lt. Brannon Jordan - is talking publicly about the decisions that put him in the line of fire. “I'm not the same.>>
MOSCOW, Idaho - This month marks 10 years since the town of Moscow, Idaho, lost its innocence. It was May 19th, 2007, that Jason K. Hamilton opened fire at the Latah County Courthouse. More than 200 bullets later, four people were dead, three were wounded. For the first time, one of the survivors - Latah County Sheriff’s Lt. Brannon Jordan - is talking publicly about the decisions that put him in the line of fire. “I'm not the same.>>
WSU launches investigation into racist video
WSU launches investigation into racist video
PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon. The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU. "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - "Racism has no place at Washington State University," WSU President Kirk Schulz tweeted Thursday afternoon. The statement comes after a video surfaced on social media that was filmed last year at a Donald Trump Rally at WSU. "I have said this before and will repeat it once again. The attitudes, the behavior, and the language expressed in the video are not acceptable.>>
Update: Police find missing Ritzville man
Update: Police find missing Ritzville man
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Police in Ritzville are searching for a missing 78-year-old man after he was reported missing by his wife Wednesday. Police say Thomas Eugene Kelly never made it to work just east of Ritzville. He has no known medical conditions. He has family in Idaho and lived in Kahlotus, Washington up until about a month ago. Kelly previously served in the National Guard. He is believed to be 6'1, weigh 162lbs, and have white hair and hazel eyes.>>
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Police in Ritzville are searching for a missing 78-year-old man after he was reported missing by his wife Wednesday. Police say Thomas Eugene Kelly never made it to work just east of Ritzville. He has no known medical conditions. He has family in Idaho and lived in Kahlotus, Washington up until about a month ago. Kelly previously served in the National Guard. He is believed to be 6'1, weigh 162lbs, and have white hair and hazel eyes.>>
Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
31 dogs, 6 puppies rescued from Stevens County home
31 dogs, 6 puppies rescued from Stevens County home
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Thirty one dogs and six puppies were rescued from a home in Stevens County Thursday. Neighbor complained about barking, so deputies went out to investigate. The homeowners started with a few dogs, but they weren't fixed and breeding became an issue. Deputies tell us the family wasn't financially capable of taking care of them, and the dogs were living in poor conditions. Some of the animals were chained, others were in pens.>>
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Thirty one dogs and six puppies were rescued from a home in Stevens County Thursday. Neighbor complained about barking, so deputies went out to investigate. The homeowners started with a few dogs, but they weren't fixed and breeding became an issue. Deputies tell us the family wasn't financially capable of taking care of them, and the dogs were living in poor conditions. Some of the animals were chained, others were in pens.>>
Lisa Brown to step down as chancellor of WSU-Spokane
Lisa Brown to step down as chancellor of WSU-Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Lisa Brown, who was instrumental in bringing a medical school to Washington State University's Spokane campus, is stepping down as chancellor of the branch. Brown has spent the past four years leading the Spokane campus, and says she will step down in August. Brown, a Democrat, told The Spokesman-Review she was considering a run for Congress. Daryll DeWald, the current dean of the WSU College of Arts and Sciences, will...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Lisa Brown, who was instrumental in bringing a medical school to Washington State University's Spokane campus, is stepping down as chancellor of the branch. Brown has spent the past four years leading the Spokane campus, and says she will step down in August. Brown, a Democrat, told The Spokesman-Review she was considering a run for Congress. Daryll DeWald, the current dean of the WSU College of Arts and Sciences, will...>>