Multiple cars involved in hit and run crash at Division and Magnesium

Spokane Police are looking for the driver who caused a multiple car crash in north Spokane Wednesday morning.

Three cars were involved in the crash near Division and Magnesium. Injuries sustained in the crash are considered to be non-life threatening.

Police on scene tell KHQ's Liz Burch they are searching for the driver who caused the accident and fled the scene. A description of the suspect and/or the vehicle are not yet available.

During the crash, a power pole was hit and Avista is working to fix that. Some northbound lanes are blocked so if you're headed that way Wednesday morning, you can expect delays.