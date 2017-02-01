Stolen vehicle found in Spokane River

A stolen vehicle was found in the Spokane River Wednesday morning near E. Desmet and S. Riverton. Spokane police initially didn't know if someone was in the vehicle but a dive team they sent in confirmed the vehicle was empty.

The Spokane Fire Department first responded to the call as a water rescue after a woman walking along South Riverton called and said she noticed there were tire tracks going down the embankment into the water. The fire department sent rescue crews into the water in canoes, and they were able to locate where the vehicle was pretty quickly from above water because the car's antenna was still sticking out of the river.

An Idaho license plate was also found nearby and after matching the plate to the other license plate on the vehicle, police comfirmed the car in the river was a dark green Dodge stratus which was stolen January 27th just a few blocks away. The owner of the stolen car told police his car was stolen while he was unloading it while it was running.

Police say the snow berm alongside a guardrail on S. Riverton acted as a ramp to easily drive the car down the embankment but it's still unclear how someone managed to get the car in the river without being in the driver's seat. Police are still investigating who the suspect might be.