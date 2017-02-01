Spokane artist trading his art to help local food banks

Anthony Stevenson is hanging his artwork for his latest exhibit. He's already lined the halls of the Spokane Public Library gallery with his abstract oil paintings.

"We've put in a lot of work on this one, all of these paintings took a year to put together," Stevenson told KHQ photojournalist Tim Blodgett.

Stevenson is looking to move a lot of his paintings over the next month but is not looking to line his own pockets. The local artist is using his talent as a painter to give back to his community.

"All they got to do is bring a bag of food," Stevenson said. "They can pick a painting they like and they can take it home with them."

He will then take the bags of food to local charities Meals on Wheels and Healthcare to Homeless Vets. Stevenson, a veteran himself, feels like it is his duty as an artist to give back to Spokane.

"That's the best example you can show in your community," Stevenson said. "How much you're willing to put in to help the community out. This artwork is all that I have, but I'm willing to give what I have to help another person."

If you would like to reach Stevenson about his painting you can call him 509-294-3473