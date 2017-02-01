Spokane mayor will sign religious registry ban ordinance

(AP) - The mayor of Spokane will sign an ordinance that will ban city employee involvement in the creation of a registry based on religion.



The rule was passed unanimously by the City Council Monday night. The Spokesman-Review reports that Condon's spokesman, Brian Coddington, confirmed the mayor would sign the ordinance.



City Council President Ben Stuckart proposed the ordinance and brought it to an emergency vote, citing the campaign comments by President Donald Trump about Muslims. Opponents of the measure had accused Stuckart of grandstanding for political purposes.



City Councilman Mike Fagan said he'd heard from many constituents, mostly supporting his decision to back the ordinance.

