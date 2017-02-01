Police: Transit officer shot by man in unprovoked attack

Denver police say a transit security officer talking to two women trying to catch a late night train home was shot and killed after a man came up from behind him and stuck a handgun into his neck.



The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Union Station, a hub for buses and trains. Security camera footage helped police quickly find and arrest the suspected gunman, 37-year-old Joshua Cummings, but police are still looking for a motive.



Scott Von Lanken of Loveland was armed and wearing a blue uniform similar to those worn by police.



Police Chief Robert White says officers have been warned to remain vigilant in case Von Lanken was targeted because he was believed to be an officer.



It's not clear if Cummings has a lawyer.

