READ IT: Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal

Woman warns others, says drink was roofied at Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. - It started out as a nice spring evening, last month, when Chelsea and her friend left the Eastern Washington Campus to go to downtown Spokane to grab some drinks. "We got down there and went straight to the Globe," said Chelsea. It wasn't long until the night these two college students planned - took an unplanned turn. "Then next thing I know, it's 9 in the morning," Chelsea said. "Literally her and I had no>>
Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.>>
UPDATE: Police find missing child safe in Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing boy. Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Jeremy is 4'10" and weighs 70 pounds.>>
Spokane Valley deputy and firefighters help revive 2-year-old girl found not breathing in backyard pond
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Deputy is being credited with helping successfully resuscitate a 2-year-old child who had fallen into a decorative pond Thursday night in Spokane Valley. Deputies and firefighters were called to a home near 10th and University after the child's father had already begun CPR.>>
Update: Police find missing Ritzville man
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Police in Ritzville are searching for a missing 78-year-old man after he was reported missing by his wife Wednesday. Police say Thomas Eugene Kelly never made it to work just east of Ritzville. He has no known medical conditions. He has family in Idaho and lived in Kahlotus, Washington up until about a month ago. Kelly previously served in the National Guard. He is believed to be 6'1, weigh 162lbs, and have white hair and hazel eyes.>>
Cathy McMorris Rodgers responds: How will healthcare bill affect pre-existing medical conditions?
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law. But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy. And there's little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives. The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.>>
