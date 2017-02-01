Portland woman gets python stuck in ear gauge piercing

A Portland woman's ear and pet python are expected to recover after the snake got stuck in her gauge piercing recently.

Ashley Glawe posted photos of the mishap on her Facebook page with the ball python stuck in her ear. Glawe said in a Facebook post that she was holding the snake, named "Bart", when it saw the hole in her ear and just went for it. He didn't make it all the way through.

"I tried to get him out myself, and I knew I wasn't going to be able to without hurting him by pulling back against his scales," Glawe told CNN .

Glawe said first responders were able to get Bart out, so she went to the emergency room. Doctors were able to free Bart by stretching the ear out just a little bit more with a piece of string and pulling Bart through.

Ashley and Bart are both fine now.