Deaconess Hospital performs first sutureless valve surgery in Washington State

Rockwood Health System’s Deaconess Hospital announced Wednesday that it has performed the first sutureless valve surgery in Washington State history.

Deaconess Hospital is one of few hospitals on the West Coast that offers the latest generation of heart and valve surgery.

The procedure is designed to aid patients who are in need a heart valve replacement.

For most patients, the aortic valves wear out over time and needs to be replaced. While other may be born with an abnormal valve which predisposes them to valve failure. Patients who suffer from this condition may experience chest pain, shortness of breath and even heart failure.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Hassan Tehrani.

This surgery has been performed in Europe for many years, but was recently approved by the FDA in the U.S. back in August of 2016.

In fact, while working at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London Dr. Tehrani assisted in this type of surgery.

“With this procedure, we are able to deliver a higher quality of life to our patients,” Dr. Tehrani explained. “Not only are we able to minimize complications, we are also able to get our patients back on their feet and on the road to living a healthy, normal life.”

Health officials say the advantage for patients includes a better performing valve, shorter recovery time, and fewer complications.